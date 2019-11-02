LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The cases may have happened decades earlier, but the effects are still being felt in modern times.

A panel of experts spoke during a Sunday discussion at the Yearling’s Club about the murder of civil rights leader Medgar Evers and how law enforcement today solves crimes like that with modern technology.

Evers was killed in 1963 but it took more than 30 years after his death before his killer was convicted, thanks to a new trial based on new evidence.

The panelists who lived through these events say history repeats itself.

"Just because something happened 30 years ago doesn’t mean it can't repeat itself. All you have to do is look around and you see events that are happening all over the country that probably some people thought were part of the past. Well it's not part of the past," Bennie Ivory said. >

The panelists say the lessons learned then are still very applicable today, especially as people continue working on moving forward in a community that promotes racial equality.

The forum is part of a series between the University of Louisville and the Yearlings Club that began in 2004.

These forums are free and open to the public.