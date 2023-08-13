Black Business Expo allows businesses to connect, network with community

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The community had their chance to learn about and celebrate Black-owned businesses during a special expo in west Louisville.
The Louisville Urban League sponsored the Black Business Expo in celebration of Black Business Month at the Norton Sports and Learning Complex on Sunday.
The expo featured more than 70 vendors and service providers.
Organizers said the expo was a great way for owners and entrepreneurs to connect and network.
“This work has been going on since the pandemic when we started out with a path forward that was put out by the local Urban League,” Cynthia Brown, a managing director for Black Business Initiatives at the Louisville Urban League, said. A lot of these partners, we came together at that time and really kind of discussed what was happening in the city around Black businesses and then what kind of supports were missing for those Black businesses to figure out what we can do for those gaps.”
The expo also featured panel discussions and information on area Black businesses.
