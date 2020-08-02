LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Black Achievers works to help young African-American students in the community prepare for college and career fields before heading to post high school education.

Groups of students took time on Saturday to learn about business, medicine, law and banking.

This year’s Black Youth Achiever of the Year had a shout out to her mother on her birthday while sharing what makes the program so special to her.

“I never really had the chance to be surrounded by kids who look like me, which can sometimes feel a little intimidating, especially at a young age. So being able to be a part of this program really helped me to get the confidence that I needed and see that there's kids like me who want to pursue and have the same goals as me as well,” Tajalia Tillman said.

There are several different programs within the program that also teach students things such as conflict resolution.

