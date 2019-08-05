LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The big biscuit sandwich craze is coming to one of Louisville’s hottest neighborhoods. Biscuit Belly will open Saturday, June 1.

We got a tour the other day from Biscuit Belly owner Chad Coulter, who also owns Lou Vino. He’s putting his new breakfast/lunch spot inside one of the grandest historic buildings on the eastern edge of Main Street, the old DeHart Paint building at Campbell and Main.

The building dates back to 1870. So, you’ll see a lot of history, along with new hardwood floors and beautiful tile work.

Coulter said he’ll serve big biscuit sandwiches, cocktails and coffee, all within walking distance of Market Street, the main Nulu strip.