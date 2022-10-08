Biscuit Belly permanently closing Colonial Gardens location

The store opened in 2020 and owners cite lingering effects of the pandemic, increases in food and cost of goods, higher utilities and the ongoing labor shortage.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular Louisville restaurant is closing one of their locations in what they say are lingering effects from the pandemic.

Biscuit Belly is permanently closing their Colonial Gardens location on New Cut Road in the Iroquois Park area.

In a statement posted Thursday on Facebook, Biscuit Belly said they had high hopes for the location and redevelopment of the property.

“This store has struggled with lingering effects of the pandemic, dramatic increases in food and cost of goods, higher utilities and the ongoing labor shortage,” it read.

Biscuit Belly said they are giving employees at that location some form of severance while they look for new jobs.

They went on to say this is not something they imagined when they opened the location in 2020.

Biscuit Belly also operates stores in NuLu and St. Matthews.

