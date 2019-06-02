LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A new bill presented during the start of the 2019 legislative session would allow rape and sexual assault victims in Kentucky to track the progress of their rape kits online.

Senate Bill 97 was filed by Senator Denise Harper Angel and was co-sponsored by Senator Whitney Westerfield.

It would create a public portal to let victims track the forensic evidence kits online and even allow victims to anonymously submit information to the Kentucky State Police.

Senate Bill 97 will be taken up during the 2019 legislative session A.