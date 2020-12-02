FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Republican-led Senate committee has approved a bill to rein in Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear's power to select the state's transportation secretary.

The bill cleared the Senate Transportation Committee on Wednesday. It now goes to the full Senate.

The bill would limit the governor's choice of transportation secretary to a list of candidates submitted by a newly created board.

The board members would be appointed by the governor from a list of nominations submitted by influential business and government groups.

The proposal has drawn immediate pushback from Beshear.