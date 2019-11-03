LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – A bill designed to help homeless young people find a better future after high school moved forward in Frankfort on Monday.

House Bill 378, passed by the Senate Education Committee, would help students graduate by requiring schools to better facilitate their coursework, waive birth certificate fees and give teens 16 and older access to mental health counseling without the consent of an adult.

That bill will not head to the full Senate for a vote.

