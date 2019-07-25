FRANKFORT, Ky. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senator Rand Paul introduced ‘The AGED Spirits Act’ today. The legislation will provide a permanent tax code that they say will ensure a fair footing between Kentucky's bourbon industry and its competitors abroad.

It would allow the deduction of interest expenses related to bourbon inventories in the year it's paid.

It will also exempt the natural aging process which can be anywhere from two to 20 years from the production period for distilled spirits.

