LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Summit Media station, Q103.1, is hosting their "Bikes or Bust" drive in just a few days.

Starting Thursday morning at 6, the morning show hosts, Kristin and "Magic" Mike Benson, will live on scissor lifts until next Monday. During that time, they want locals to donate new bikes.

Bikes donated will go to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots and to the Salvation Army in Southern Indiana.

You can bring a bike, check or cash to the UAW 862 Union Hall on Fern Valley Road in Louisville or to Coyle Chevrolet in Clarksville, Indiana.

