Louisville cyclists 'Bike to Beat Cancer'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cyclists took to the streets of Louisville to support beating cancer.

The annual “Bike to Beat Cancer” brought out cyclists who rode distances between 5 and 100-miles Saturday morning.

The annual bike ride, in its 14th year, raises money to provide research, prevention and early detection programs. It benefits organizations such as the Norton Cancer Institute and Norton Children’s Cancer Institute and is affiliated with UofL’s School of Medicine.

“We had everyone from tiny tots who are riding with their parents in our Bike to Beat Cancer family ride all the way to cancer survivors to those who are completing a century ride of 100 miles today – all in support of a loved one fighting cancer in memory of someone fighting cancer or they themselves are fighting cancer,” Anne Cannon, director of special events, said.

Event organizers said about 900 cyclists participated in the event.

