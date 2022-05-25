Neighbors at odds over proposed bike lanes in Deer Park, Belknap

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A proposal for new bike lanes in the Deer Park and Belknap neighborhoods at odds.
Local advocacy group Streets for the People and a group of neighborhood residents want to install bike lanes along Norris Place and Douglass Boulevard, linking Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road.
The group wants Metro Public Works to explore adding a protected bike and scooter lane to the noirth side of the road. They said the 8-foot protected lane would replace one of the 8-foot parking lanes.
Not all neighbors are on board.
A community forum was held Tuesday night where residents could share their concerns.
The survey about the project has been released. Visit it by clicking here.
