Public Works says road 'too narrow' for bike lane proposal to link Eastern Parkway, Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — City engineers say a controversial bike lane proposal in the Highlands isn't feasible.

An organization called "Streets for People" wanted to install the bike lanes along Norris Place and Douglass Boulevard, linking Eastern Parkway and Bardstown Road.

Councilwoman Cassie Chambers-Armstrong says Public Works told her the road is too narrow to meet the recommended width for bike and driving lanes.

Chambers-Armstrong says she's asked Public Works to look at traffic calming and walkability measures in the area, and to find a location for biking infrastructure in the Highlands.

