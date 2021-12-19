Big Momma's Soul Kitchen serves up southern delights one last time

Whether it was the fried chicken, cabbage, meatloaf or other favorites served, the west Louisville staple brought out many on Sunday as the owner says goodbye.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A restaurant that has been warming the hearts and filling stomachs for nearly two decades opened for the final time near Shawnee Park on Sunday.

It was all smiles and laughs for Big Momma’s Soul Kitchen. The West Broadway business attracted many across the city with her take on southern dishes.

Jessie Green, the owner of the west end staple, announced in October it was time to retire and she would be closing the business.

She said her dream to open the restaurant started at home, cooking for her family and neighbors. She then moved to a nearby church when demand for her dishes started to grow.

Through the years, the restaurant would serve the community in need, even serving 1,000 people annually for their Christmas meal giveaway.

Her daughter Sheryl Fox told WHAS11 News that Green has the heart for giving.

"She has a big heart, she'll give you the shirt off her back. Just so giving," Fox said. "When I was little, I didn't think I'd be like that – but now we're all like that. It's just how we were raised."

Green opened Big Momma’s at 60-years-old and its further proof that you can do anything regardless of age.

The family hopes that whomever occupies the space will continue their tradition of serving up love.

