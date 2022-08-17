State charges dropped against father involved in Big Four Bridge shooting

According to police, the June 11 shooting stemmed from an argument about a scooter. Multiple teens and a child were injured in the shooting.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man charged in connection to the Big Four Bridge shooting that injured six youth in June will face no state charges.

According to a press release, a Jefferson County Grand Jury returned a "No True Bill" in the case against William Thompson. This means he will not be indicted for his involvement in the shooting.

The Grand Jury was presented with one count of first degree assault, one count of second degree assault and one count of second degree disorderly conduct.

"Based upon the recommendation from the commonwealth that the actions of Thompson were justified self-defense and defense of others, the Grand Jury did not issue an indictment against Thompson in connection with the June 11, 2022, shooting at the Big Four Bridge," the release said.

The charges against one juvenile involved in the shooting are still pending in District Court while another juvenile remains a person of interest in the case.

According to court records, Thompson still faces federal charges in a separate domestic violence case for being in possession of a machine gun and possession of a handgun.

In June, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said the shooting stemmed from a fight over an electric scooter.

According to Thompson's lawyers, they claimed a group of people stole a scooter from his 9-year-old son and then began firing at the father-son duo. That's when Thompson returned fire which resulted in six youth being injured, including his son, who was grazed by a bullet.

