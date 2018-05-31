LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- One day before Gun Violence Prevention Month kicks off in Louisville, city leaders are urging the community to get involved.

Violent crime is down in Louisville with fewer homicides and shootings in general from this point years before. But LMPD Chief Steve Conrad said it’s still a problem despite police efforts.

"I pledge that the men and women of the Louisville metro police department are doing everything they can day in and day out to deal with gun violence," Conrad said.

New technology like shot spotter helps police respond to shootings before they're called into 911.

LMPD’s Ninth Mobile Division also continues efforts to get guns off the streets.

Even still, guns were the weapon used in 32 of the 36 homicides so far in 2018.

Conrad said, "As a police department we are going to all we can to enforce our laws and continue to seek harsh penalties for those who use guns to commit violent crimes."

Conrad said the best way the community can get involved is by reporting crimes to the tip line and securing guns at home.

Those efforts are something he wants to see year around but said this month is a great time to start.

This weekend the Big Four Bridge will be lit orange in honor of gun violence prevention month and all month the clock at city hall will be lit in that color.

