LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ever dream of dining under the stars on the Big Four Bridge? You might get your chance this spring: Waterfront Park is hosting a private event for the bridge’s 7th birthday.

The Big Four Bridge opened to the public on Feb. 7, 2013. To celebrate the anniversary and to support the ongoing needs of the park, Waterfront Park is holding its first Dinner on the Bridge on May 29, 2020. This one-of-a-kind event will feature drinks, music, and a four-course dinner curated by Chef Edward Lee. Lee is the chef/owner of 610 Magnolia, MilkWood, and Whiskey Dry in Louisville.

The event was created to raise funding and awareness of the need for public support for Waterfront Park. The park, which used to be a scrapyard, welcomes 2.2 million visitors annually and is one of the most popular urban parks in Louisville.

Waterfront Park is securing sponsors from Louisville corporations and donors for the event. There are a few opportunities for sponsors to incorporate their products into the dinner.

“As we meet with people about the event, we’re met with a tremendous amount of excitement,” said Deborah Bitlitski, president of Waterfront Park. “We know that it’s a uniquely appealing place. It became clear that we had a real opportunity to create an event on the Big Four, one of the park’s most valuable assets, while raising the vital funds we need to continue to maintain and grow the park.”

Only a limited number of tickets will be sold for this event. Sponsors will get access to preferred seating based on their level of support. Officials with the park did not say when those tickets would be available.

If you have questions about the event or about how you can get involved, contact Ashley Smith at (502) 574-3768.

