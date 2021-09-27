Big Four Bridge, City Hall Clock Tower to be lit blue to mark Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

The landmarks are expected to be lit around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two of Louisville’s visual landmarks will turn blue to raise awareness of prostate cancer health screenings and to highlight the end of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The Big Four Bridge and City Hall’s clocktower will be lit light blue on Thursday.

Prostate cancer advocates including Metro Council President David James and Dr. John Eifler of First Urology are expected to greet visitors at the foot of the Big Four Bridge to share information and highlight the importance of regular screenings.

They will also hand out “no one fights alone” bracelets and walk across the bridge as advocate Scott Harrington finishes his month-long, 250-mile trek across the community.

The lighting of the Big Four Bridge is expected to happen around 7:45 p.m. with the walk and ride across the bridge at 8 p.m.

Prostate Cancer Awareness Month was started in 2015 to increase screenings for prostate cancer and promoting solidarity with those who are battling and have overcome the disease.

Facts about prostate cancer:

According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 8 men are diagnosed in their lifetime.

Prostate cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in men across the US behind lung cancer.

The disease is likely to be found in older men and non-Hispanic Black men.

They say about 6 in 10 cases are found in men who are 65 and older but rare in men under 40.

The American Cancer Society said prostate cancer can be serious, many of the men who are diagnosed do not die from it.

About 30,270 Kentuckians are expected to be diagnosed with prostate cancer this year while more than 10,000 are expected to die from the disease.