Big Four Art Festival goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

Artists invited to the Big Four Arts Festival hail from all 50 states, as well as internationally. The Big Four Arts Festival also works with up-and-coming featured local artists with our "Emerging Artists Program."



People are encouraged to experience the festival and purchase work from participating artists featured on the Big Four Arts Festival’s online Artist Gallery here. The virtual festival opens on September 12 and runs until September 13.



“After closely monitoring Governor Beshear's recommendations, we made the decision to cancel the 2020 festival and present this year’s juried artists online and in 2021,” said Louis Nunnelley, director of the Arts Festival. “The festival depends on hundreds of artists and vendors from far and wide; coordinating for this year simply was not possible. While we are heartbroken about this decision, we feel it was essential that we do our part to best serve our artists and to curb the spread of the Coronavirus. We encourage the public to discover the inspiring work of this year’s artists through the online gallery and our Virtual Festival.”