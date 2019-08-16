LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One hundred children and their families got a back to school surprise Thursday evening as volunteers handed them brand new backpacks loaded with school supplies for the upcoming school year.



The event, held at the Kroger on Dixie Highway, was put on by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Kentuckiana and the Mack Family Foundation as a way to help out families get their children ready for the new school year.



"I need all the supplies for my school because I don't have this stuff, so I'm happy I' here today and because I'm going to be prepared for school," DeEric Sloss, a 6th grader a W.E.B. Dubois Academy, said.



"I don't think every kid has the same opportunity in life. We want to be able to give back to a community that needs it and appreciates it," Mack said.



Sloss came to the event with his big brother, Billy McGlone, picking up a new backpack and plenty of new pencils.



"On the ride here, he was telling me about the supplies he needed, and some of them were even pencils," McGlone said. "We're pretty comfortable together already. I think most people that meet us seem to think that we've been together for a few years now."



McGlone said he has only been matched with Sloss for less than a year but he has already been able to see firsthand how their partnership and these events can help these children and continue to nurture their love for education.



"It means a lot and it shows you even little things go a long way and can mean a lot to a lot of people, and it's exciting for me because I know he cares about school and he wants to do well," he said.



For Sloss, having some new gear is exciting, but knowing that people like Mack and McGlone have his back is even more encouraging as he works towards his future.



"What job do I want? He's helping me with that and what I can do when I get older and finish college and do great things," he said.

There are more than 500 children who are waiting for their Big Brother or Big Sister. If you would like to help, you can contact Big Brothers Big Sisters.

