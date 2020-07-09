x
Big Bat at Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory vandalized

Staff is working to remove red paint at the base of the bat.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The iconic Big Bat that sits in front of the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory was vandalized overnight Sunday, according to a spokesperson.

Staff is working to remove red paint at the base of the bat.

The incident was captured by a security camera and that video will be shared with authorities.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory remains open for business.

