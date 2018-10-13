INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Former Vice President Joe Biden has brought his blue-collar appeal to a Democratic stronghold of Indiana, heaping praise on Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly as the kind of guy who keeps his word, puts country over party - and would have his back in a street fight.

Biden told a crowd in the heavily industrial northwest corner of Indiana on Friday that, "Joe is as good a man as I know."

He says that "if there's any time we needed character in the United States Senate, it's now."

Donnelly is in a tight race for re-election against Republican businessman Mike Braun. The contest could determine which party controls the Senate.

Vice President and former Indiana Gov. Mike Pence spoke at a rally for Braun in Indianapolis at about the same time.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.