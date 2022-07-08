How President Biden's executive order on abortion impacts Kentucky

Anti-abortion rights groups called Biden's action vague and said it will likely have little impact in Kentucky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Currently, groups in favor and against abortion rights in Kentucky aren't certain how President Joe Biden's executive order to protect reproductive health care access will impact Kentuckians.

Biden said the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe limited his powers to act on abortion. However, Biden did sign an executive order Friday exercising power he believes he does still have.

Under the order, Biden ensured privacy rights for women seeking abortion services by directing his agencies to educate medical providers and insurers about when they're required to share patient information with police. He announced federal workers will get paid leave if they travel for reproductive health care.

Samuel Crankshaw, a spokesperson for the ACLU of Kentucky, released a statement in response to Biden's executive action.

"The ACLU of Kentucky's legal team has not had a chance to fully review President Biden's executive order and how it may affect Kentuckians and state laws," Crankshaw said. "We support any actions at all levels of government designed to restore, protect, and expand access to abortion care."

Anti-abortion rights groups called Biden's action vague and said it will likely have little impact in Kentucky.

"It's appropriate for the states to lead on this issue," The Family Foundation Executive Director David Walls said. "To ensure that for pro-life states like Kentucky, that want to ensure that unborn children are protected, to end legalized abortion and to take health and safety precautions for women, which is present in all of these pro-life laws, not just in Kentucky, but across the nation."

Kentucky Right to Life Executive Director Addia Wuchner says a lot of it is mirrored by what she would call "the lies that the abortion industry continues to put out there."

"And a little bit of the fearmongering that women aren't going to have access to health care if they have a miscarriage and ectopic pregnancy," Wuchner said.

Biden also instructed the Departments of Justice and Health and Human Services to push back on state efforts to limit a woman's ability to travel out of state for abortion services.

Wuchner said she does not support the criminalization of women.

"There is nothing in the laws that are proposed or the laws that exist today, including the trigger law or the [proposed] constitutional amendment, that would prevent a woman from traveling out of state [for an abortion]," Wuchner said. "Our view has always been to come alongside of those women - in the pregnancy care centers throughout the state and in more supportive measures for women - who find themselves with an unplanned pregnancy."

As of Friday, Kentucky's trigger ban remained temporarily blocked. That law took effect when Roe was overturned and banned abortion in nearly all cases across the commonwealth unless a woman is at risk of dying or sustaining a serious injury from a pregnancy.

The ACLU and Planned Parenthood sued to block Kentucky's abortion ban.

Right now, the law is on hold temporarily and abortion services have resumed in the commonwealth.

The president's executive action also protects and expands access to contraception, something guaranteed by the Affordable Care Act.

Biden said his goal in doing this is to expand access to include emergency contraception, which includes medication like Plan B pills, and IUDs.

If Kentucky's trigger ban were to take effect again, Attorney General Daniel Cameron clarified what the Human Life Protection Act would do in the guidance he released the day Roe v. Wade was overturned.

