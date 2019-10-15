LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the city’s most recognizable and historic homes will soon have a new owner.

Officials say bidding for the famed Pink Palace on St. James Court in Old Louisville has wrapped up.

The classic French chateau-inspired home built 1891 went up for auction online by Harritt Group on Oct. 1.

The home is located in the Old Louisville Preservation District, so any change to that famed color must be approved by residents in Old Louisville.

The winning bid amount has not yet been announced.

