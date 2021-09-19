Bicyclist struck, killed in southern Jefferson County

Police said the man was struck as he was crossing National Turnpike near Tolls Lane Sunday evening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A bicyclist has died after being struck in southern Jefferson County.

Metro Police said their Traffic Unit responded to National Turnpike and Tolls Lane around 5:30 p.m. Sunday following reports of a car vs. bicyclist.

According to a news release, investigators said the bicyclist was trying to cross National Turnpike when he was hit by the vehicle which remained at the scene.

Police said the man, age and identity unknown, was pronounced dead.

Southbound lanes of National Turnpike have been closed to traffic and diverted to other streets. However, northbound lanes are still open as the investigation continues.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.