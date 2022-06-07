'I just want accountability': Bicyclist in critical condition after being hit on his way home from work

Family members say 37-year-old Nathan Green was left on the road after he was hit while riding his bicycle home from work.

Example video title will go here for this video

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved bicyclist, friend and father was left on the road in south Louisville, after his family says he was hit by a driver who then left the scene.

Nathan Green crashed June 29 on Poplar Level Road not far from Gardiner Lane.

His girlfriend, Hannah Nussbaum, says she tried calling but was met with an answer from someone unexpected.

"I had been texting him just to check-in. But after a while, I hadn't heard anything. So I got worried. And I called him and the hospital answered, to say that he had been admitted after a wreck," said Nussbaum.

Nussbaum says a wave of emotions took over.

"Is he dead? I mean, you don't know, you don't know. And that's also kind of the horrible reality of sometimes when someone rides their bike," Nussbaum said.

Nathan Pinney is a board member at Falls City Community BikeWorks, a non-profit where Green is a manager.

"We saw his potential as not only a person interested in bikes but as a person with good interpersonal skills. And that's really been what has been the distinguishing feature for him as a member of our shop community," said Pinney.

Nussbaum says if it weren't for bystanders in the area, she's not sure he would have survived.

"He was very fortunately found by a local houseless man who found him and alerted a police officer. And they were able to get him before he bled out," said Nussbaum.

Nussbaum says their daughter has some neurological differences, so Green has been working hard to support them.

Pinney says Green has worked with a variety of people from veterans to those in recovery.

"He has the characteristics of being a responsible member of this very, very diverse community space," said Pinney.

For Nussbaum, she wants whoever did this to Nathan to hear her message.

"I'm not looking for vengeance, or revenge. I just want accountability. Because justice can't occur without someone knowing the harm they've done, and holding at least themselves accountable for it," said Nussbaum.

The family has set up an email, thegreenfamilyteam@gmail.com, in case anyone knows anything.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.