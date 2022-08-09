Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience running art supply drive for JCPS

Until the end of its run, guests who bring new art supplies to the exhibit will be given one complimentary ticket with paid admission.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The traveling immerse experience, ‘Beyond Van Gogh’ is wrapping up its run at the Kentucky International Convention Center. But before its time in Louisville ends, the exhibit wants to help shape the next generation of artists here in Kentucky, through an art supply drive.

The exhibit will be in Louisville until Sep. 3. Until the end of its run, guests who bring new art supplies to the exhibit will be given one complimentary ticket with paid admission.

The art supplies will be donated to art educators at Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS). Items that the exhibit will accept include pencils, art erasers, sharpie markers, colored pencils and more.

“School supply budgets for visual arts education are limited so these donations will go far in helping teachers have what they need to make art classes successful and engaging for students,” said Melisa Gano, instructional lead for the arts for JCPS. “It’s important that we have the necessary resources for students to express their ideas, opinions and dreams through art.”

Exhibit ticket prices start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children. Each paid admission can bring one complimentary guest with an art supplies donation.

Tickets to 'Beyond Van Gogh: An Immersive Experience' are available online at vangoghlouisville.com.

