Local News

Beyoncé coming to Louisville for world tour

The Renaissance Tour will stop in Louisville this summer.
Credit: AP
Beyonce performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl XLVII football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, Feb. 3, 2013, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter! 

There has been buzz for a while that Beyonce would be headed out on a massive summer tour.  

Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.  

We haven’t heard much from Beyonce outside of her dropping her critically-acclaimed Renaissance album last July. 

The house-inspired album has been considered a classic among many with hits like “Break My Soul”, “Cuff It”, “Move”, “Alien Superstar” and more.  

Beyonce hasn’t given a timeline on when she’s going to release those highly anticipated visuals.  

However, there will be plenty of “TikTok” challenges that will likely take place when The Renaissance World Tour hits L&N Cardinal Stadium on July 17.  

Ticket pre-sales and sales have not yet been announced! Stay tuned!!

