Beyoncé coming to Louisville for world tour

The Renaissance Tour will stop in Louisville this summer.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!

There has been buzz for a while that Beyonce would be headed out on a massive summer tour.

Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.

We haven’t heard much from Beyonce outside of her dropping her critically-acclaimed Renaissance album last July.

The house-inspired album has been considered a classic among many with hits like “Break My Soul”, “Cuff It”, “Move”, “Alien Superstar” and more.

Beyonce hasn’t given a timeline on when she’s going to release those highly anticipated visuals.

However, there will be plenty of “TikTok” challenges that will likely take place when The Renaissance World Tour hits L&N Cardinal Stadium on July 17.

Ticket pre-sales and sales have not yet been announced! Stay tuned!!

