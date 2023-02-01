Beyoncé coming to Louisville for world tour

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!
There has been buzz for a while that Beyonce would be headed out on a massive summer tour.
Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she making a stop right here in Louisville.
We haven’t heard much from Beyonce outside of her dropping her critically-acclaimed Renaissance album last July.
The house-inspired album has been considered a classic among many with hits like “Break My Soul”, “Cuff It”, “Move”, “Alien Superstar” and more.
Beyonce hasn’t given a timeline on when she’s going to release those highly anticipated visuals.
However, there will be plenty of “TikTok” challenges that will likely take place when The Renaissance World Tour hits L&N Cardinal Stadium on July 17.
Ticket pre-sales and sales have not yet been announced! Stay tuned!!
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.