Beyoncé announces Louisville stop for Renaissance World Tour

The Renaissance Tour will stop in Louisville this July!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Summer in the Derby City is about to get hotter!

There has been buzz for a while that Beyoncé would be headed out on a massive summer tour.

Well, Queen Bey dropped the news on Instagram that her Renaissance World Tour is happening and she's making a stop right here in Louisville.

We haven’t heard much from Beyoncé outside of her dropping her critically-acclaimed Renaissance album last July.

The house-inspired album has been considered a classic among many with hits like “Break My Soul”, “Cuff It”, “Move”, “Alien Superstar” and more.

Beyonce hasn’t given a timeline on when she’s going to release those highly anticipated visuals.

However, there will be plenty of “TikTok” challenges that will likely take place when The Renaissance World Tour hits L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium, formerly Cardinal Stadium, on July 17.

This is the second time Beyoncé has performed in Louisville. In December 2013, she performed her 100th show of the Ms. Carter World Tour show at the KFC Yum! Center.

How to get your tickets

Beyoncé is using Ticketmaster Verified Fan in an attempt to filter out bots and resellers. A webpage from LiveNation, which merged with Ticketmaster in 2010, says the fan presale is only open to current registered members of the singer's "Beyhive" fan group.

"Renaissance" ticket sales will be staggered into three separate groups, each including seven to ten cities. Each group has a Verified Fan presale, a separate presale for Citi cardholders, and a Verified Fan onsale. The deadlines to register are spread across three weeks.

Louisville is part of Group C, which includes Nashville, registration for that group is open through Thursday, Feb.16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern.

"Registration does not guarantee tickets – we expect there will be more demand than there are tickets available," a LiveNation page tells fans who click the sale registration links. Instead, a lottery process will determine which registered fans get an access code for the sale and which will be on a waitlist.

Fans will find out if they were selected via email the day before the sale or presale they registered for. Waitlisted fans may still get a code if tickets remain. You can sign up by clicking "register" on the tour list on Beyoncé's website.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.