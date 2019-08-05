LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is warning lawmakers of a pending "financial catastrophe" if they don't agree to his pension reform bill.



In a letter sent to lawmakers, Bevin appears to admit for the first time that his plan to help agencies supported by the government--but managed privately--does not have the votes needed to pass.



He wrote he's prepared to call a special session as soon as enough lawmakers publicly voice support for the plan and adds that saving these organizations and universities is now in the hands of lawmakers.

