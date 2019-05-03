LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Matt Bevin wants more help to be given to people returning home after serving their time in Kentucky's jails.

During a Tuesday press conference, Bevin spoke about the Safe Streets and Second Chances project that launched in 2018.

He and leaders with the initiative say returning citizens aren’t given the resources they need to be a productive member of society. Many of these things include access to housings, jobs and obtaining proper identification cards.

Corey Dunn, a Lexington-based community activist, helps with a similar project aimed towards kids and is supportive of the idea.

“I work for a program that uses a similar model – a wraparound approach and I believe it would be very beneficial and make a major difference,” he said.

Safe Street and Second Chances is an initiative taking place in three other states.