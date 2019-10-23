LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin is expected to announce that he wants to drop reformulated gas.

Louisville’s gas is usually 25 cents more expensive than it is in Simpsonville and Shelbyville.

Since the 1990’s, areas including portions of Oldham and Bullitt and all of Jefferson County, have been required to use the special mix of reformulated gas to help air pollution.

Republican state lawmaker Jason Nemes confirmed to WHAS11 News that Bevin will start the process Tuesday, asking his cabinet to drop the requirement for the gas.

The local Air Pollution Control Board must also agree, and the state EPA must also weigh in.

Nemes says the Kentucky EPA is agreeable to dropping it.

Reformulated gas is a cleaner, burning gasoline but since the 1990’s, car engines are also much different.

Bevin will be joined by a large group of state lawmakers at the Fern Creek Community Center at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.