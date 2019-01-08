FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- A day after Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin commented that someone commits suicide in a casino every day, WHAS11 Political Editor Chris Williams asked Governor Bevin whether he wanted to clarify his statement. That comment has come under criticism by many who suggest statistics do not back the suicide rate Governor Bevin cited.

At a Thursday news conference in which Bevin accused Attorney General Andy Beshear of taking “blood money” from an abortion clinic owner who hosted a political fundraiser, we asked Bevin where we could find the statistic he cited. Governor Bevin said he did not need to clarify his comments. He insisted there are societal costs “to any number of things” that people do not want to admit exist. He said the comment was “part of a broader construct” and warned reporters not to spin that off to something that distracted from what he was there to talk about. He closed by saying that he was not there to talk about people with gambling addictions and that he would do so on another day.

Watch the raw video of that exchange between Governor Matt Bevin and Chris Williams: