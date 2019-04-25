LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin is under criticism for comments made Thursday connecting the teacher sick-out to the accidental shooting of a young girl. He also called recreational marijuana and expanded gaming "sucker bets" and insisted he's trying to save teacher pensions.

After wrapping up his comments at the Louisville Rotary Club, Governor Bevin expressed disappointment that people were focusing on his sick-out comment and not the rest of what he had to say.

“The only thing that you all are pumping out there is talking about this 7-year-old girl who was shot, literally. It's not all of you it's many of you. Really? That's sad. This is why our state is struggling is the fact that we're not focusing on things that are important,” Bevin said.

Moments earlier Bevin was telling business leaders that they had not heard much about the case of the little Shively girl accidentally shot during one of the teacher sick-out days. He had been asked about preventing gun violence and suggested education was needed, saying the child's fate was impacted "by people pretending to be sick.”

“A little girl was shot, 7-years-old, by another kid because they were somewhere that they weren't intended to be and, because the parent didn't have any other option, put them into a situation so they could go to work,” Bevin said. “That left these kids in a compromised situation where they encountered a gun and there was not enough awareness.”

A statement by the Kentucky Democratic Party said, "Governor Bevin's continued attacks on teachers are disgusting and unforgivable. In the past, he's accused teachers of causing children to be sexually assaulted, and now he's claiming they are responsible for a child killed in an accidental shooting. He's completely out of control. Kentuckians deserve better than this."

Bevin also spoke on the pension crisis, focusing his comments on those against his proposals who he accused of spreading misinformation. Bevin recalled his grandmother's career as a public school teacher and reliance on a pension as a reason he's trying to fix the system.

“And interestingly you would think that I was taking away people's pensions. I’m the only one taking their pensions seriously. Ever,” Bevin said.

Less than 24 hours after the Democratic candidates debate, he also criticized calls to legalize expanded gaming and recreational marijuana.

“I am in no way, shape, or form a proponent of legalizing recreational marijuana. That is a sucker's bet,” Bevin said. “The good news is if we gamble and smoke pot at the same time it will only take 200 years to pay what we currently owe. The point is these are not solutions, they're not.”



The Governor also called the busing of JCPS students "a joke,” saying the practice creates "educational nomads" and robs children of their potential.

You can see his full comments on busing here: