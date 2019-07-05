LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Governor Matt Bevin has broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the disqualification of Maximum Security, defending the Kentucky stewards’ decision.

It comes as President Trump criticized the decision saying via Twitter on Sunday, “Only in these days of political correctness could such an overturn occur. The best horse did NOT win the Kentucky Derby – not even close!”

Bevin attended the Derby and performed the trophy ceremony in the Winner’s Circle.

“It is the responsibility of the stewards to apply those rules. That’s what they did. They did it well. They did it accurately. They did it correctly,” he said.

Maximum Security owner Gary West’s appeal was denied by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Monday but according to FOX News, he plans to file a federal lawsuit to overturn the decision.