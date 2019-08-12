FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Matt Bevin and and governor-elect Andy Beshear appeared together for the first time since election night. The two participated Saturday night in the annual holiday parade and Christmas tree lighting at the capitol.

The focus was on the holiday spirit, while politics were set aside.

"Everyone tonight is coming together for something that we all care about to talk to each other, to put aside any differences for at least one night and just be Kentuckians together," Attorney General Andy Beshear said. "We could learn something from a night like tonight and a parade like tonight and if we could put it to use every other day, we'd get a lot done."

Bevin didn't speak to media, but he did spend time with the crowd. Both Bevin and Beshear joined together on stage to countdown the crowd, and flip the switch, turning the capitol green and light the Christmas tree.

It's not the first time an outgoing governor and incoming one have done the event together. But, a handshake between Bevin and Beshear Saturday night, was just a moment of their tense history set aside.

Earlier Saturday Governor Bevin tweeted about two of Beshear's cabinet appointments, Rep. Rocky Adkins, (D-99,) and former Sen. Dorsey Ridley. He wrote that the two "voted against fully funding teacher’s pensions while voting for the “greed bill” to enrich their own pension. Now, they could make millions on the backs of Kentuckians as part of @AndyBeshearKY's admin."

"We surely at Christmas can stop tweeting, stop arguing, and stop all of the differences and just come together," Beshear said. "My job is to be the governor of all Kentuckians, to rise above any personal differences and to make sure on the most important moments that I'm there for our people."

For those at the capitol just there to watch the celebrations, it was a chance to focus on the holidays, rather than politics.

"I think it brings us closer together in a world that' s kind of divided at this time. We can all get together and celebrate," attendee David Lynn said.

Beshear will be officially sworn in as governor on Tuesday during the inauguration ceremony. Several events will take place throughout the day at the capitol.

