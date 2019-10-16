LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Less than three weeks from the Nov. 5 KY Governor election, Mason-Dixon Kentucky Poll has Gov. Matt Bevin and AG Andy Beshear tied at 46%.

The Oct. 16 poll asked Kentuckians a number of questions including their approval of Gov. Bevin's job performance, name recognition of the candidates and their stance on the President Trump impeachment inquiry.

According to the poll, AG Beshear is polling at 56% in the Louisville Metro area, while Gov. Bevin is polling at 33%.

Check out all the data from the full Mason-Dixon KY Poll here.

