FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) -- Taking "blood money.” That's what Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin claims Attorney General Andy Beshear did after a political fundraiser Wednesday night held by the owner of Kentucky's only abortion clinic.

The Attorney General's campaign manager claims the comments are proof that Governor Bevin is not fit for office.

Governor Bevin was already pushing his pro-life stance and Andy Beshear's pro-choice backing in political ads and on social media. But Thursday morning that debate, and the Bevin vs. Beshear feud, took on a new angle involving accusations of being "bought off,” blood money payments and erratic and unhinged behavior.

In the shadow of trees at the Governor's Mansion, a Thursday morning news conference focused on an invite Governor Bevin's campaign had learned about. Wednesday night, Andy Beshear's campaign had a fundraiser hosted by Dr. Ernest Marshall, owner of the now-closed abortion clinic in Lexington and only remaining open clinic in Louisville.

“They’re killing people for profit and they're giving the money to Andy Beshear, that's it,” Bevin said. “You can sugarcoat it all you want, that's exactly what's happening.”

Bevin accused Beshear of not fulfilling his duties as attorney general because of his relationship with the abortion doctor and fundraisers. The state and Dr. Marshall have been involved in several lawsuits and Attorney General Beshear has refused to represent the state, instead the governor's general counsel has defended newly signed anti-abortion legislation.

Beshear's campaign manager released a statement calling the news conference an unhinged and erratic press stunt and more proof that Bevin is not fit to be governor. Beshear was on the campaign trail in western Kentucky where he posted on Facebook about his meeting with pastors and their "shared belief in decency, respect and doing right by our neighbors."

Bevin continued Thursday, saying, "We're paying this guy to do a job and the sanctimonious way in which he struts around talking about how he's the son and the grandson of Baptist preachers? Please. While smugly taking blood money and hoping that people don't talk about it or know about it.”

Attorney Don Cox, who represents Dr. Marshall and was at Wednesday night’s fundraiser, responded to Bevin’s comments, saying, “These aren’t the statements of a rational person. Andy Beshear is going to win this race and making crazy statements like the governor is making is just, shows how scared he is of the upcoming race.”

Both men will be on the same stage with each other Saturday at Fancy Farm.