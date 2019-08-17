LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Betty Jones, the wife of Humana co-founder David Jones, has died.

Betty was born in Louisville in 1933 and grew up in the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

Betty and David met while attending the University of Louisville.

The two married in 1954 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in July.

She and David raised 5 children and her upbringing and great education in Louisville sparked her lifelong interest in science, health, medicine, education and societal improvement.

Her family wrote in a statement “Betty’s love and generous spirit touched many lives and she will be greatly missed here and abroad.”

Senator Mitch McConnell also released a statement Saturday evening.

“As the Louisville community mourns the loss of one of our leading figures, Elaine and I are also remembering a dear friend in Betty Jones. A dedicated teacher, a compassionate philanthropist, and an international humanitarian, Betty filled the lives of many with joy and hope. The Jones family’s vision has helped build a bright future of health and education both here and abroad, and we should all be grateful for Betty’s lifetime of service.

“We extend our sincere condolences to David and the entire Jones family during this difficult time, and we join all of Louisville in honoring the life of this remarkable woman.”

Funeral arrangements for Betty Jones have not been announced.

She was 86-years-old.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.