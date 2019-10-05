LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Former LMPD officer Kenneth Betts' sentencing for his role in the department's Youth Explorer Program Scandal has been delayed.

A federal judge said the plea deal may be too lenient and postponed his sentencing until May 23.

Under the plea deal, Betts faces 10 to 15 years in prison. The judge said the sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of 27 years.

Betts also faces state sodomy charges which are separate from this federal case. That case will now be postponed as well.

