LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Online bettors who wagered on Maximum Security in the Kentucky Derby only to see the colt get disqualified for interference will receive refunds.

Churchill Downs' online wagering service, Twinspires.com, tweeted that it will give back up to $10 to anyone who bet on Maximum Security to win in Saturday's Derby.

The company said more than $6 million was bet on the colt to win.

MORE KENTUCKY DERBY CONTENT:

Kentucky Derby winner Maximum Security disqualified; Country House named winner

Maximum Security won't run in Preakness, owner to appeal Kentucky Derby disqualification

Check your tickets: Country House officially wins 145th Kentucky Derby

What is a horseracing steward?

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.