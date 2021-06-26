Beshear seeking input from broadband providers ahead of internet expansion

The $1.3 billion Better Kentucky Plan is expected to create 14,500 jobs with 10,000 of the jobs connected to broadband expansion.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear is turning to internet providers for input as the next phase of the Better Kentucky Plan is underway.

The plan is expected to bring reliable internet access to more families across Kentucky who need it.

State officials are soliciting ideas, suggestions and comments from broadband providers through a request for information which they say will be collected and used in determining the types of questions to be included in the formal request for proposals. The information will help determine other conditions providers have to meet to receive an award from the fund.

“COVID-19 demonstrated just how critical it is for all Kentuckians to have reliable internet access to stay informed, safe and connected,” Beshear said in a statement. “This is the first step toward strategically using these funds to support the construction, development or improvement of broadband access across the commonwealth, with our unserved communities receiving first priority.”

Officials said the request for information will remain open until 3:30 p.m. on July 12.

