LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's considered the commercial corridor in the Parkland neighborhood - 28th and Dumesnil Streets.

It's where Antonio Garrison grew up and it's where he opened his soul food restaurant, Irma Dee's. But, he's hoping his decision to move in is just the beginning of something bigger.

"It's maybe been an eyesore for the last 60 years. But, now we're trying to get it back to where it was 60 years ago," he told WHAS11.

Those memories from six decades ago included some of the first marches in Jefferson County after the death of Martin Luther King, Jr. Riots then resulted in a deserted neighborhood.

But now, it's home to businesses, a daycare, a community garden and the Blue House Violin Program for local kids. There is the hope of even more.

"Overall, people are wanting to see more energy around economic development," said Jess Brown.

She's the planning and design coordinator for Center for Neighborhoods which hopes to leave its fingerprint by improving pedestrian and traffic safety, supporting existing and pop-up businesses and celebrating the neighborhood's culture and history.

Similar improvements were made to the Beechmont neighborhood last year. "We did a public mural together. We painted facades of businesses. We just did a lot of clean-up, a lot of physical improvements to the blocks," she said.

Brown is looking for another success story and she's starting with people like Garrison who are making an investment by reimagining the potential.

"I feel like this block is the perfect block to bring back for a first and we can put it back in in the west end and rebuild our communities," Garrison said.

Center for Neighborhoods is collecting ideas and suggestions from the people who live in Parkland. The transformation of 28th and Dumesnil is expected in June of this year.