LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democrat Andy Beshear has made a final campaign stop at a Louisville brewery after a whirlwind final tour of the state to challenge Republican Gov. Matt Bevin.

Beshear was introduced Monday night by running mate Jacqueline Coleman, who called him the man to "end the war on public education." Beshear asked the crowd, "Are you ready to fight for teachers? Are you ready to beat Matt Bevin? Me too!"

Bevin's popularity as governor had slumped after he tried to overhaul the state's public pension systems, which drew protests from teachers and others.

But Bevin got a boost earlier Monday night when he received a ringing endorsement from President Donald Trump at an election eve appearance together in Lexington. Trump called Bevin a "terrific" governor and said Kentucky is thriving like never before.

The presidential rally didn't throw Beshear off his strategy of making the race about state issues. The challenger, in addition to his pledge to improve public schools, stuck to his themes of creating better-paying jobs and protecting health care and public pensions.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.