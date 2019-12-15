FRANKFORT, Ky. — Just days after he was sworn in office, Governor Andy Beshear says the POW/MIA flag will be a permanent fixture at the state Capitol.

“Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for,” Beshear said in a statement. “To show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol. I will issue and sign an official proclamation to ensure it will fly every day I serve as governor.”

The governor says he was unaware the flag was removed until Thursday but immediately asked his staff to investigate the issue.

After his staff reviewed flag protocols, he wanted to issue a proclamation to be clear on the flag’s status. Beshear’s officials say previous Governor Matt Bevin “did not issue nor did he file a proclamation with the Secretary of State that would have provided specific flag protocols.”

They add that during the transition of administrations, all flags were removed, and new flags were placed for the incoming governor.

“Every day we honor the sacrifices of Kentuckians and Americans who are still prisoners, missing or unaccounted for,” Beshear said. “To show our daily commitment to these heroes and their families, the POW/MIA flag will be flown permanently at the Capitol. I will issue and sign an official proclamation to ensure it will fly every day I serve as governor.”

Kelly Shehan, vice president of Rolling Thunder Kentucky Chapter 5 applauded the move.

RELATED: ‘I’m not the same person I used to be’ | Voting rights restored for nonviolent felons in Kentucky

RELATED: Court rules that Beshear's newly appointed KBE can meet

RELATED: Beshear faces suit from ousted state school board members

RELATED: Andy Beshear sworn in as Kentucky governor

“Gov. Beshear’s action makes Kentucky one of the first states to fly the POW/MIA flag every day at the state Capitol. I thank Gov. Beshear for helping to pave the way and I hope all states will recognize the importance of the new federal, bipartisan POW/MIA Flag Act.”

Beshear also asked that all flags at state office buildings be lowered to half-staff on Monday in honor of Kentucky Marine Corps Reserve Pfc. John R. Bayens. Bayens was killed in World War II but remains were recently identified. Bayens is expected to be buried the same day.

The governor will file the proclamation with the Secretary of State on Monday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.