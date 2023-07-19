Beshear: Serious crime rates in Kentucky dropped in 2022 from the year prior

Every year, Kentucky State Police releases a crime in Kentucky report to make sure the commonwealth is trending toward being safer each year.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Every year, Kentucky State Police (KSP) releases a crime in Kentucky report to make sure the commonwealth is trending toward being safer each year.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that, according to KSP's annual statewide crime report, overall serious crime rates dropped in 2022 from the year prior and included fewer reports for homicides, drug offenses and robberies.

“Making sure our children, communities and law enforcement officers are safe is a top priority for my administration,” Beshear said. “Today’s report is encouraging news that we are moving in the right direction when it comes to fighting crime across the commonwealth. We are taking this momentum and announcing more ways we are better protecting all of our families.”

According to a press release, Kentucky saw decreases in reports in 18 of the 23 group-A offenses, homicide reports were down 33% from last year and drug offenses were down 13% and robberies were down 16%.

This year, Beshear has also announced that Kentucky was one of only eight states to see a significant decrease in drug overdose deaths and has the lowest recidivism rate in history.

Officials said the crime that saw the greatest decrease in reports was gambling offenses. Those decreased by 84%.

The group-A crimes that saw the greatest increase in reports were bribery, which increased 70% from last year; extortion, which increased 33%; and animal cruelty, which was up 19% from 2021.

"We could not do it without amazing law enforcement officers from across the state from local jurisdictions to our Kentucky State Police," Beshear said. "Kentucky is safer because of their work and their sacrifices."

To see the entire report, please click here.

