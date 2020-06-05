FRANKFORT, Ky. — Governor Andy Beshear has removed a member of the state’s EMS board who is accused of posting a message criticizing the arrest of a Louisville woman for breaking quarantine orders.

WHAS11 News previously reported about Robbie Smither’s Facebook post in which he shared our story about the woman’s arrest at a local Kroger, writing, “This is tyranny. I wish this lady would have used deadly force against these tyrants and then a jury nullify the case.”

The post was later removed.

The order for Smither’s removal from the board said that post promoted violence against law enforcement.

Smither previously told WHAS11 News the post was not anti-law enforcement, saying he believes people have the right to their own personal liberties.

