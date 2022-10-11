Poll: Beshear among most popular governors

Beshear has moved up to 9th from 12th when the Morning Consult poll was first conducted in the spring.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A brand new poll has revealed Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has increased his approval rating as one of the most popular governors in America.

Beshear has moved up to 9th from 12th when the poll was first conducted in the spring.

Morning Consult, a research organization, said Beshear has a 59% approval rating, up from 55% in the spring. His disapproval rating dropped from 39% to 35%.

Beshear far outranks Republican governors like Brian Kemp in Georgia and Ron DeSantis of Florida.

Morning Consult said the new ratings are “driven largely by increasingly positive reviews from Kentucky’s Republican voters.

The survey was conducted from July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022.

