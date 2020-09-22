Beshear says he has not authorized National Guard, no comment on Breonna Taylor announcement

The governor said his office has been in contact with Attorney General Daniel Cameron's, though said he has not been personally told when a decision will come.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear said he has not signed an activation of the Kentucky National Guard in anticipation of Attorney General Daniel Cameron's announcement on the Breonna Taylor investigation.

While the governor said it is reasonable to believe the announcement is coming soon following the city's state of emergency, Beshear said he cannot comment on when a decision will be released.

"I have not been told personally that it is coming at this time or that time," Beshear said. "That doesn't mean I am not trying to get information, which again I am not going to comment on, so I can do my job to the best of my ability."

Beshear said he believes recent announcements from LMPD and Mayor Greg Fischer are the result of officials trying to ensure people have exercise their First Amendment rights while eliminating violence or property damage, mentioning the national attention on the city.

When asked if there have been requests for the National Guard or Kentucky State Police, he said there can be expectation that those two forces will serve limited, specific mentions under their own command while LMPD will be the primary unit interacting with any demonstrators.

"We want to make sure that any demonstrations, if they occur, are peaceful, that people are treated with dignity and respect," Beshear said. "And in part of that, that there is good communication between any law enforcement agencies...the goal here is just to make sure everybody is safe."

Beshear said he is committed to addressing systematic racism, saying he hopes that people believe and work together to do better moving forward.

The governor previously told reporters during a COVID-19 briefing that his office has asked Cameron's office to give notice for when an announcement may come.

Despite announcing a state of emergency and downtown restrictions, both Fischer and acting LMPD Chief Robert Schroeder said they did not know when Cameron would make an announcement.

Schroeder has announced all off days or vacations have been canceled for LMPD personnel.

