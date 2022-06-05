Beshear launches new Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee

The committee will help advise the governor on providing access to medical marijuana for Kentuckians who suffer from chronic pain and other medical conditions.

Governor Andy Beshear announced Wednesday the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee.

Medical marijuana (cannabis) is often utilized as an alternative to highly addictive opioids, many of which are prescribed to deal with patients’ pain.

Beshear named 17 initial members who have relevant experience in healthcare, opioid treatment, law enforcement, criminal justice, and advocacy for medical marijuana.

The plan is to have the committee travel the state and listen to Kentuckians' views on medical marijuana and give feedback to the governor.

“Polling suggests 90% of Kentucky adults support legalizing medical cannabis, while at the same time, far too many in our state who could benefit from it are suffering. It is simply time that something more is done,” said Gov. Beshear.

“I want to make sure every voice is heard as I am weighing executive action that could provide access to medical cannabis in the commonwealth.”

Townhall meetings will be scheduled by the committee all across the commonwealth. They will be open to the public for discussion and feedback from residents, advocacy groups, healthcare providers, and local leaders.

The advisory committee also has a website where you can learn more about their upcoming work and submit your own feedback.

